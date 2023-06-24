News

Maintaining quality destination is crucial: Janif

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 24, 2023 7:10 am

[File Photo]

A lot of progress is being made to ensure Fiji remains a quality outsourcing destination.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says they are focusing on ensuring they protect their brand.

She adds that providing quality services is a key factor that differentiates them from other competitive markets.

“And this is why we differ from other competing markets, say India and the Philippines, because we cannot definitely compete with them in terms of numbers because they’re huge. The volumes are quite large. But we are promoting Pages as a quality outsourcing destination.”

Janif adds that in doing so, they are working on quality certifications and data protection laws.

 

