Macuata leaders take stand against youth crime and drug abuse

Macuata leaders are calling for urgent community action to curb rising crime and drug use among youths.

Macuata Yaubula Committee Chairperson Seru Moce said more solution-focused support and youth education were needed to address these challenges.

He explained that the Macuata Yaubula Day initiative educates young people on education plans, natural resources, culture, and traditions, which is crucial for the province’s future.

“We started last year, and we noticed the lack of support in assisting our youths about safeguarding our province, its generations, and resources. There is a gap that needs to be bridged because protecting is the only way it can be put into practice and divert them away from crime, social issues, and technology impacts that are affecting youths.”

Nadogo Women’s Representative Ranadi Raluna stressed immediate action is needed, saying the issue of drugs and crime is affecting children and youth.

She added that the initiative reminds young people to value natural resources, protect traditions and culture, and prioritise personal safety.

The 2025 Macuata Yaubula Day, held annually across the province’s 12 districts, celebrates culture, traditions, and natural resources under the theme “Solevaki ni Vuli Me Rawati na Tiko Vinaka.”

