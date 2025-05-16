LTA to install 12 new portable speed cameras

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority will deploy 12 new portable speed cameras across the country in the coming weeks to strengthen road safety enforcement.

Since January 28 this year, over 7,800 speeding violations have been recorded on Viti Levu alone using existing portable units.

Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the rollout will help reduce dangerous driving, especially in high-risk areas.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa.

He says the new mobile cameras will be used during scheduled patrols and random operations and are designed to act as both enforcement tools and deterrents.

Rokosawa adds that the devices feature real-time data transmission and high-definition imaging, allowing faster, more flexible response to emerging traffic hotspots.

He says this initiative is not revenue-driven but focused on reducing accidents and fatalities.

The LTA is also planning a public education campaign alongside the deployment to promote safer driving habits.

