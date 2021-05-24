LTA extends exemption period

The Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority have amended the Policy for Motor Vehicle Revocation and 90 day Provisional Approval period.

This is to assist those who would like to upgrade to new fleets.

The Ministry says many Fijians could not use their Public Service Vehicle Permits due to genuine reasons such as lack of awareness in remote rural areas and islands, death in the family, effects of recent natural disasters, financial constraints to secure suitable vehicles and freeze by lending facilities.

Effective 1st November PSV permits revoked from 13th September last year will be given 12 months for registration of a suitable vehicle.

All future Motor Vehicle Revocation requests will be given an additional twelve 12 month and failure to comply with the extension shall deem the Permit null and void.

Provisional Approval Holders who could not meet the 90 day period will be given an additional 12 months as well.