LTA Board meets western bus operators

The Land Transport Authority Board met with the Western Bus Operators in light of the high number of bus incidents and accidents.

Board Chair, Inosi Kuridrani says this was an ideal opportunity for LTA to meet and greet the bus operators and also reiterate the stance by LTA on road safety especially on the need for bus operators to provide quality and safe service to travelling public.

Kuridrani reiterated to the operators the need to address some of the critical issues in order to avoid risking the lives of general public, daily commuters and pedestrians.

He says the fleet audit spot check that is currently being conducted by LTA will be based on the standards and compliance level of respective fleets.