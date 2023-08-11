LTA Board Chair stresses on safety

The Land Transport Authority is meeting with bus companies to discuss issues faced by the industry and map out a way forward.

The consultation which is led by LTA Chair, Inosi Kuridrani marks an important milestone to ensure Fiji has a safer, more efficient and inclusive bus industry.

Kuridrani says the vision behind today’s consultation is profound and multifaceted.

He stresses that the safety of the passengers and drivers remains a non-negotiable priority.

“The practice of passenger safety standing in bus isles poses a significant risk. Together we shall explore innovative solutions that alleviate this concern and ensure the wellbeing of all communities.”

Kuridrani also states that inclusivity and accessibility are paramount as every Fijian should be able to access public transport.

He adds through collaborative efforts they can explore cleaner fuel options, energy-efficient technologies and sustainable operation practices.

The Chair says today’s discussions should delve into strategies that fortify safety measures such as revisiting training programs, introducing safety audits and establishing channels or timely incident reporting and response.