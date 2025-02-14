Loyalty program extended to Oceania Hospital

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In a bid to assist sugarcane farmers gain access to better healthcare services, the Sugarcane Growers Fund has undertaken a partnership with the Oceania Hospitals under the Funds Loyalty Program.

This initiative will try to ensure that farmers have access to quality healthcare at more affordable rates, reducing financial burdens and prioritizing their well-being.

It also highlights the importance of strong public-private partnerships in addressing the needs of the farming communities.

The Acting PM Professor Biman Prasad says that this program has gained significant interest since its establishment.

“Since its launch in December last year, the program has already attracted over 640 registered growers—a remarkable achievement in such a short time. Today, Oceania Hospitals becomes the 13th partner to join this initiative, with five more reputable companies set to come on board soon”

Prasad states that through the Private Public Partnership, they aspire to make healthcare accessible.

He states that this holistic approach to farmer support, spanning healthcare, financial services, and agricultural resources, demonstrates their commitment to improving farmers’ quality of life beyond just cane farming.

Such initiatives may ease the financial strain on growers as the partnership with Oceania Hospitals ensures that their health and well-being are also prioritized.

