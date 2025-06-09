Local Government Elections set for 2026, Minister confirms

File Photo

Local government elections are now expected to take place next year.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa confirmed this to FBC News, saying the coalition government remains committed to delivering on its campaign promise to restore municipal elections.

Nalumisa says while the exact date will not be announced yet, preparations are underway, and more details are expected to be made public later today.

“We are targeting next year, we are not announcing the date but the process we are going to go through before we will announce the date.”

The Minister says the ongoing review of the Local Government Act is a key part of the process, as it will modernize operations and support the digitalisation of services, including town and country planning.

Local government elections were scrapped by the previous administration and never reinstated, despite years of discussion. The coalition government has repeatedly stated that restoring municipal democracy is one of its top priorities.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s next General Election can fall anytime between August 7th next year and February 6th, 2027.

