Local businesses call for updated systems

Concerns have been raised over Fiji’s readiness to engage in regional trade agreements like PACER Plus.

Stakeholders raised their concerns during a trade policy consultation urging for a more strategic and sovereign approach to negotiations.

Mark One Apparel owner, Mark Halabe says there is a need for updated government systems, digital accessibility, and clear guidance for local producers to strengthen Fiji’s trade competitiveness.

“I don’t want to have a policy halfway through, a new administration comes in and everything gets dumped upside down again. We’re very careful how we set the path going forward. Looking back at the previous stuff, you’re sure we could have done a lot better with our exports, a lot better with our imports, but there are restrictions for good reason.”

As the government is preparing its ten year trade policy framework, stakeholders are being urged to negotiate confidently and strategically.

