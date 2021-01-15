Local artists hope to assist a Bua family

Local artists are organizing a show in Savusavu this week to raise money that will go towards assisting those in TC Yasa affected areas.

They are aiming to rebuild a family’s home in Wainunu, Bua whose house was destroyed by the category 5 system.

Artists with the likes of Savuto Vakadewavosa, Anisa Lumon and Aggie Vakaloloma will be performing this Saturday at the Planters Club in Savusavu.

Vakadewavosa hopes the show will help lift the spirit of those in the Northern Division.