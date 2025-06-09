Livestock sector on strong growth path

[file photo]

The livestock industry is showing significant growth, contributing $61.5 million to the economy in 2023 and providing income and employment to nearly 29,000 people.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says poultry production has been performing exceptionally, with egg output rising 8.3 percent and chicken meat up 7.9 percent over the past five years, achieving close to full self-sufficiency.

He says the cattle industry has seen disease rates plummet from over 23 percent to less than 1 percent, while dairy production increased 17 percent in three years, reaching 6.1 million liters in 2024.

Tunabuna states that sheep and goat farming has also expanded, with over 2,500 goat farms housing 90,000 goats and 1,164 sheep farms maintaining 38,000 sheep.

He also highlighted initiatives including farm packages, fencing, feed supply, veterinary services, and genetic improvements.

“The ministry’s new cattle breeding center will harvest, preserve, and disseminate improved genetics to private farms, an approach also planned for sheep, goats, and pigs while maintaining its nucleus herd through improved embryos.”

He adds partnerships with donor agencies and the Australian Center for International Agriculture Research are supporting affordable, high-quality feed innovations, including insect protein.

