Limited budget affects surgical operations

The Ministry of Health is currently facing challenges in managing the backlog of surgeries across all divisions due to limited funding.

This has been confirmed by Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong.

While acknowledging the significant number of pending cases, Dr Fong says the ministry is making efforts with the available resources.

He says talks are reportedly underway to rent operation theaters at private hospitals to speed up the surgical process.

“There has been a lot of overtime incurred, and I know that we have been discussing, especially with operating theaters, working on weekends and extended hours.”

The Ministry states that more discussions are needed on this issue as they seek to meet the growing demand for surgical services.