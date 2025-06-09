Life imprisonment for child murderer

The Suva High Court has sentenced convicted child murderer Sairusi Ceinaturaga to life imprisonment with minimum term of 18 years for causing the death of his one year three month old stepson.

He was also sentenced to nine months for assault causing actual bodily harm to his former partner and the victim’s mother; both sentences are to be served

The 37-year-old will have to serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars before he can be considered for pardon.

He was convicted last week by the Suva High Court for the murder of his stepson and assault on his de facto partner in October last year in Cunningham, Suva.

Ceinaturaga was in a relationship with the baby’s mother when he committed the crime.

The judgment revealed that Ceinaturaga first met the child’s mother on social media, and not long after, they decided to move in together.

The High Court Judge, while delivering the sentence, told the court that there was no evidence of premeditation in this matter

The judge notes that both crimes were committed in a domestic setting and in front of the children; therefore, the seriousness of the matter is very high.

The High Court Judge told the court that domestic violence against spouses and children will not be tolerated at all.

Ceinaturaga has spent 13 months in remand, and this was taken into account by the High Court.

He has 30 days to appeal his sentence.

