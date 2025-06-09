Liabilities keep growing despite investment gains

Fiji’s Net International Investment Position (IIP) showed a slight improvement in the June quarter.

It increased by $351.5 million compared to the same period last year, reaching -$15,330.5 million.

This reflects a higher level of foreign investment in Fiji compared to the country’s investments abroad, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite this improvement, Fiji’s international liabilities continue to grow.

They reached $22,656.5 million, up 1.9 per cent from the previous quarter, driven mainly by direct investments and other financial instruments.

Equity, investment fund shares, and other equity make up 58.9 percent of total liabilities, while loans account for 24.2 percent.

Other accounts payable represent 8.9 per cent, currency and deposits 4.5 per cent, Special Drawing Rights 2.2 per cent, and debt securities 1.3 per cent.

Fiji’s international assets also grew, reaching $7,326 million, a 9.6 per cent increase over the previous quarter.

This growth was largely driven by currency and deposits, which make up 62.5 per cent of total assets.

Other components include equity and investment fund shares at 18 per cent, debt securities 7 per cent, Special Drawing Rights 5.9 per cent, other accounts receivable 3.3 per cent, loans 3.2 per cent, and monetary gold.

The IIP provides a snapshot of Fiji’s financial claims and obligations with the rest of the world.

It shows that while foreign investment in Fiji is rising, the country’s liabilities remain high, keeping the net position negative.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.