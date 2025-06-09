Legalega Station to become farming powerhouse

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Idle Agriculture Ministry land in the Western Division will be transformed into a major agricultural hub.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Inosi Kuridrani has announced.

He said the vast Legalega Research Station in Nadi, which has remained idle for years, will be redeveloped to house research facilities, crop and livestock offices, and staff amenities.

The move will extend services to farmers in the west and highlands. Crop and livestock offices currently in Nadi town will also relocate to Legalega, consolidating services and reducing rental costs.

“During my recent visit to the west, I noted that the vast piece of land at the Legalega Research Station that has remained idle over the years could be better utilised to expand agriculture infrastructure for the future.”

Kuridrani revealed plans to replicate the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute model in Navatumali, Navosa.

The centre will focus on horticulture and beef farming and provide structured education and certification programs for youths.

The initiatives aim to strengthen farming, train youths, and empower communities. Mechanised farming practices suited to highland climates will also be introduced.

Kuridrani emphasized that idle Ministry land will be used effectively to keep agriculture in pace with Western development.

The projects also aim to help farmers reach commercial levels. They provide positive alternatives for young people who face challenges accessing education in urban areas.

The Legalega hub and Navatumali School will become central points for rural skill development, community engagement and sustainable agricultural growth in the western division.

