Lease failures leave families stranded

Thousands of families in informal settlements are still without secure land tenure because many development leases have lapsed.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa highlighted this in Parliament while responding to an oral question raised on the Ministry’s issuance of lease titles to the informal settlement upgrading projects.

He said that of the 48 leases acquired since 2014, only four state leases and 21 native leases remain valid.

“And that’s what we are trying to do now and when we came into office, we have from the 48 development leases, we are planning to do four at least, do four every year, and we can do that within the next 12 years to be very effective when it comes to real work on the ground.”



Nalumisa states that iTaukei Land Trust Board leases have expired, and three landowning units have rejected renewals.

He said this failure stemmed from weak planning in the past, leaving families uncertain even after infrastructure upgrades were completed.

Nalumisa said residents had been denied the stability that comes with long-term leases.

In May this year, the Ministry issued 1,213 lease offer letters in Cuvu settlement, giving security to 108 families and five religious groups after nearly a decade of waiting.

Work is now underway in Waidamudamu in Nausori and Lebusasasa in Nadi, where more than 340 families are expected to benefit.

A $14.6 million budget has been set aside this financial year to fund upgrades in six more settlements, covering over 500 households.

Nalumisa also confirmed four new projects will start this year, bringing security to 605 families, while plans are progressing for 17 other settlements expected to assist almost 3,000 households.

He said these investments reflect the government’s push to turn informal settlements into secure and resilient communities.

