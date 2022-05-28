Lease arrears worry landowners

Around thirty-five households have defaulted on their lease payment to the Yavusa Naivakatalewai, Lomaivuna in Naitasiri.

Land-owning unit member, Joseva Uluvula, says the arrears have accumulated to over $35,000 and to make matters worse, most of the land is now barren or unused.

During a talanoa session with the Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Kahaiyum, Uluvula queried if the government can step in to clear the outstanding lease.

“There are eight land-owning units in Lomaivuna. There are almost 1,000 farmers here in Lomaivuna. We are tired of reminding those who are leasing our land, to keep up with their payments. Sometimes, we are embarrassed by doing a follow-up. Requesting the government to assist these households to pay their lease.”

Uluvula is also reminding Fijians who are leasing their land to be consistent with their payments.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a system to assist Fijians to pay their lease, which was announced in the revised budget.

“We know some people leasing land – whether its itaukei land or crown land and somebody like husband had a heart attack or become disabled, had a stroke and they can’t do the lease payments, they can apply and we pay the least on behalf of them.”

The landowners also requested unused lands be given back to them for commercial and subsistence farming.