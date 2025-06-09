Leaders call out G20 on climate promises

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji has issued a blunt warning that the world is failing vulnerable nations as climate change intensifies.

At a high-level meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said island states are forced to spend scarce resources on recovery instead of growth.

The event, led by Palau and Germany, gathered leaders and policymakers to confront the growing impact of climate change, the strain of geopolitics and the lack of effective financing.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Rabuka told the forum that G20 countries must lead from the front. He reminded them of commitments made since 1992 and pressed major emitters to deliver on the Kyoto Protocol and strengthen national targets before COP30 in Brazil.

He called for partnerships that relieve debt, unlock climate funds and recognise the extreme vulnerability of island countries in global finance systems.

Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to urgent, fair and effective climate action alongside the international community.

The meeting also reviewed the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion, the financing barriers faced by island states and the global response as COP30 approaches.

