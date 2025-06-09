Lautoka businesses doubt tariff feedback will be taken seriously

[File Photo]

Despite assurances from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) that the nationwide public consultations on the proposed electricity tariff increase are not merely a tick-box exercise, some businesses in Lautoka remain skeptical that public feedback will be genuinely considered.

Some business owners hold the belief that even after strong public opposition and ongoing consultations, the initial decision to increase the tariff will still go ahead.

These sentiments were shared by Meena, a sales assistant at Roopesh Gift Shop in Lautoka, and two others who wished to remain anonymous.

The two who spoke on condition of anonymity said that while consultations have been held in the past, there has rarely been any genuine effort to consider public feedback, and they fear the same will repeat this time.

Meena expressed similar doubts, saying she is unsure whether the views of the people will be seriously considered despite the ongoing consultations.

The FCCC has stated that the consultations are not simply a “tick-box” exercise and that feedback provided by the public will be genuinely reviewed.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta also highlighted during the public consultations in Nadi yesterday that the Commission will take two weeks to carefully assess the input before making a final decision on the proposed increase.

Meanwhile, the Lautoka business community has also strongly opposed the proposed increase.

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Richard Shafiq revealed that if the increase goes ahead as initially planned, businesses in the sugar city may have no choice but to raise the prices of their goods and services to cover the added costs.

He described an increase at this time as a “no-no,” suggesting that the FCCC should instead consider a revision in the next two years, when businesses and the public may be better prepared for the change.

The public consultations are currently taking place in Ba, Lautoka, and Savusavu.

The Commission completed sessions in Labasa, Nadi, and Sigatoka earlier in the week, with Tavua and Rakiraki scheduled for tomorrow, and consultations in the Central Division set for next week.

