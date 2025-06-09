Lautoka bus terminal reopens after major $2.8m upgrade

After 42 years, Lautoka’s main bus terminal has finally undergone its first major upgrade.

The long-awaited redevelopment was officially completed today, ending several months of closure for extensive renovation works aimed at improving safety, accessibility and commuter convenience.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the project marks a historic milestone for the country’s second-largest city.

“It has taken the council 42 years to upgrade this bus station. The old bus station has been replaced with new pavement, also 16 new CCTV cameras and the market and unloading bay has been resealed.”

Nalumisa says the modernised terminal will provide a safer and more efficient transport hub for thousands of daily users, particularly students and working families.

The upgrade comes at a total cost of nearly $2.8 million, fully funded by ratepayers, with no external borrowing.

Lautoka City Council Chair Tevita Rasoki says the terminal had deteriorated badly over the years and required urgent attention.

“Throughout the years the bus stand surface showed signs of deterioration and it got worse as the years went by. Numerous potholes were an eyesore, some were as big as a lovo pit as we all are aware of.”

Rasoki says residents deserve a modern, high-standard bus station that is safe, efficient and easy to use.

“This milestone event is a timely opportunity to give back to the people of Lautoka, especially school children who will be returning to school tomorrow.”

Students in Lautoka will return to school tomorrow to find a fully upgraded terminal, expected to ease congestion, improve traffic flow and enhance commuter safety.

The development is being hailed as a major investment in public transport and urban infrastructure, directly responding to the needs of a growing city.

