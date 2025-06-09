Lauan women demand protection for masi

The traditional masi prints of the Lau Islands are renowned for distinctive designs like the Masi Kuvui, which are unique to Lauan women and central to their cultural identity.

Lauan women are now raising concerns regarding the protection of their intellectual property, noting that these traditional patterns are increasingly used without recognition or consent.

Lau women representative, Safaira Tagivuni says, during a recent provincial meeting, they called for formal mechanisms to secure ownership and safeguard their cultural heritage from unauthorized use.

Article continues after advertisement

Women’s groups in Lau say the designs are culturally significant and the ownership must remain with their communities.

“We have a particular design, specially known only for the Lauan, and now we can see it being printed on clothes and other things. That design originated from Lau and shows a story and it has a special meaning for us. So if everyone does it, it takes away the right and the specialty for this.”

Tagivuni is calling for fair freight pricing for masi sent from the islands to Viti Levu, as high transport costs prevent artisans from reaching larger markets.

This concern was raised during the National Rural Development Plan consultation, highlighting the need for support in protecting cultural designs and ensuring fair market access.