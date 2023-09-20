Lauan chief calls for unity

Newly-appointed Tui Nasau Roko Josefa Saronicava Waqairatu.

Newly-appointed Tui Nasau Roko Josefa Saronicava Waqairatu of Naroi, Moala in Lau has issued a resolute call for unity among the villagers.

Despite some dissenting voices within the community regarding his installation, Roko Josefa remains steadfast in his commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs and other ministries to propel the village’s development.

In an exclusive interview with FBC News, Roko Josefa stresses the importance of traditional leadership roles within villages.

Article continues after advertisement



Tui Nasau Roko Josefa Saronicava Waqairatu.

He emphasizes that those occupying chiefly positions are entrusted with the welfare of their people.

Roko Josefa states that their duty is to care and support the community they serve.