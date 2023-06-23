Large contingent to leave for Sudan

[File Photo]

Twenty four police officers who will be leaving for South Sudan tomorrow were today briefed on the challenges ahead of them.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew fare welled the officers this morning.

“There will be challenges like accommodation, food and day to day living. Look after yourselves well but whilst you are there you will be flying the Fiji Flag. You will be representing the Fiji Police Force and most importantly your family back in Fiji.”

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew.

The contingent consists of 15 males and for the first time, nine female officers.

Military and Police Advisor at Fiji’s Mission to the United Nations in New York, Lieutenant Colonel Neumi Vakadewabuka says this is the first time the Fiji Police is sending a large contingent.

He adds that they at the Fiji Mission Headquarters are trying hard to secure places in order to send Officers to mission areas.