Laqere vendors push through challenges

[file photo]

Average sales at Laqere Market in Nasinu have slightly declined this year compared to previous years.

Jijilia Cavora, a 72-year-old vendor, explains that sales are typically slow during weekdays and only pick up on weekends.

Cavora notes that suppliers purchase produce directly from farmers’ homes and raise prices before selling to market vendors, who then have to increase their prices accordingly.

“Sales this year were not as strong as in the past five years since the Laqere market opened for service. We had to do whatever it took to maintain our sales while also meeting customer demands.”

At Nitish Kava Stall, owner Shital Sivan Sharma reports that kava prices continue to rise due to a limited supply struggling to meet demand.

“The kava we previously bought for $80 to $100 is now priced at $120 to $130. Sometimes our buying price is $130 we have to go beyond that.”

For Sairusi Tokatokavanua, a market vendor for five years, this work has been a significant support for both him and his family.

“The prices of goods in the market will continue to rise due to various factors related to our daily lives. We cannot expect prices of items in supermarkets to increase while market prices remain stable.For me personally, what I gain from here greatly supports my family’s daily living.”

The market vendors held their Christmas party yesterday, filled with optimism for a successful year in 2026.

