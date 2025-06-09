Laqeni ordered to file fresh bail application

[File Photo]

The Suva High Court will deliver a ruling on bail for the former Corrections officer Epeli Laqeni on the 10th of next month.

The former Corrections officer is charged with allegedly murdering his de facto partner in Nakasi between the 3rd to the 5th of September.

Laqeni appeared before Justice Usaia Ratuvuli and is represented by Legal Aid lawyer Timoci Varinava

The former FCS officer’s lawyer confirmed receipt of the medical report and the Human Rights reports, which address the allegations he made of abuse of his human rights.

His lawyer told the court that the medical report recommends Laqeni undergo surgery, which is needed for him to walk properly.

The state prosecutor argued that the recommendations are not from the medical report submitted by the remand center.

According to the nurses at the remand center, he can stand while taking his showers and during his wound dressings; his injuries appear fully healed, as the defense clarified that he can stand but can’t walk.

The state also asked for a separate medical report be prepared by the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, which was shot down by the defense, who stated that the recommendations they were suggesting were from the CWM hospital.

They also requested that the defense counsel provide the change in circumstances for the fresh bail application.

Justice Usaia Ratuvili ordered Laqeni to file fresh bail applications by this Friday and for the state to respond by next Friday.

The matter will called again on the 10th of February.

