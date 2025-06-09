Lands Ministry modernizes surveying to drive development

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is making significant strides in transforming land management in the country.

The focus is on modernizing surveying practices, a move that is expected to play a vital role in the country’s development.

While speaking at the opening of the 2025 Fiji Institute of Surveys conference, Permanent Secretary for Lands Paula Cirikiyasawa says large portions of the land remain un-surveyed, a gap that impacts everything from infrastructure to environmental management.

Cirikiyasawa is stressing the importance of accurate land data, particularly when it comes to customary land, which holds deep cultural and social significance.

On the same note he shared news about the Ministry’s digital initiatives. These include the introduction of the E-Plan Lodgement system and faster, more efficient approval processes.

“The 2026 government budget allocated more than $440 million towards the important work that the Ministry will embark on, including modernizing surveying and land services, signaling a clear commitment to digital transformation.”

With this year’s congress themed “Championing the Future,” the government’s support for the Fiji Institute of Surveyors marks a significant step forward in ensuring that Fiji’s land is managed more efficiently and sustainably, benefiting both the economy and the environment.

