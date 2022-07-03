Landowners assisted for maximum returns

Some landowners despite having many acres of land fail to benefit from it.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is why the government is currently focusing on the development of livelihoods of those in the rural and maritime areas

Bainimarama says this includes the utilization of Itaukei land and assisting of landowners.

He says the government has modify various services provided by the Itaukei Land Trust Board to help landowners best utilize their land for maximum returns.

We have change the ways TLTB operates for the benefit of landowners, this includes the utilizing of i-Taukei land to generate income for the mataqali. This was never done by previous governments. This is done to help landowners with their livelihood.

The government through the TLTB now helps in leases, land acquiring and other work to support landowners.

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government has so far developed Itaukei land in Yadua, Namata, Vuda and Wairabetia and the recent development was done in Tavua to help its landowners gain from their resources.