Site secured after two failed attempts

Nabavatu Relocation project

Minister for Rural Development Sakiasi Ditoka admits that securing a piece of land for the Nabavatu Relocation project was challenging.

Ditoka revealed this at the groundbreaking ceremony at the site where the people of Nabavatu will be moving to in the coming months.

The Minister said that while securing funding was difficult, obtaining the land was even more challenging.

He stated that two sites had been previously identified, but both failed to gain approval.

He explained that one piece of land needed to be converted to Crown land, while another was rejected by the Department of Town and Country Planning as it had been earmarked for the future expansion of the Dreketi Commercial Centre.

Ditoka thanked the Turaga Vunivalu of Dreketi, Ratu Maika Rokobatidua, and his Mataqali Uluitoga for offering Nadoiviri as the new permanent relocation site for the people of Nabavatu, where the project and the construction of 37 homes are currently progressing.

“I’m happy to announce that this planned relocation will be the first relocation project guided by the SOP for planned relocation and also the first relocation initiative funded by the Climate Relocation of Communities Trust Fund. This trust fund, a testament to our dedication to sustainable and resilient development, has been established to provide the necessary resources for safeguarding the livelihood of our communities facing the imminent threat of displacement due to climate change.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand High Commission First Secretary Jane Anderson states that New Zealand has provided NZD 5.1 million to the Fiji Government’s Climate Relocation of Communities Trust Fund, through which the Nabavatu villagers are being relocated within their communities.

