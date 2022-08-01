Lack of qualified veterinarians in Fiji to treat resistant bacteria

Fiji lacks access to qualified veterinarians who can treat resistant strains of bacteria.

In the 2022-2023 National Budget announcement, Government announced that amendments are being made to the Veterinary Surgeons Act to allow for local graduates to be registered as veterinarians.

Provisions are being made for Bachelor of Veterinary Science graduates to be registered as para-vets and provide services in animal health and production.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced that para-veterinary clinics will be established, whereby registered para-vets will work with farmers to maintain animal welfare, health and hygiene.

The ministry will be providing an intensive six-month qualifying course and training to register these graduates as full Veterinary Officers, once they pass a qualifying exam.