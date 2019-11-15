News
Labourer investigated for alleged rape of step-granddaughter
May 29, 2020 12:40 pm
A 57-year-old labourer is under investigation for allegedly raping his four-year-old granddaughter. [File Photo]
A 57-year-old labourer is under investigation for allegedly raping his four-year-old step granddaughter.
The incident was reported at the Ba Police Station.
Police says it’s alleged the incident occurred several times earlier this week at a cane field near the victim’s home.
The victim relayed the alleged incident to her mother and a report was lodged with the police.
The victim is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital as investigation continues.
