Labourer investigated for alleged rape of step-granddaughter

A 57-year-old labourer is under investigation for allegedly raping his four-year-old step granddaughter.

The incident was reported at the Ba Police Station.

Police says it’s alleged the incident occurred several times earlier this week at a cane field near the victim’s home.

The victim relayed the alleged incident to her mother and a report was lodged with the police.

The victim is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital as investigation continues.