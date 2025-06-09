Labasa taxi drivers claim ‘dirty cops’ protecting illegal taxis

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force has urged the Labasa Taxi Drivers Association to follow proper channels when lodging complaints against police officers, as it responds to serious allegations that some senior traffic officers in Labasa are protecting illegal taxi operators.

The response follows claims by Labasa Taxi Drivers Association Chairman Mahendra Prasad, who alleges that certain senior traffic police officers in the town are consistently favouring illegal operators, raising concerns over fairness, accountability, and enforcement integrity.

Prasad says the situation requires urgent reform, including a review of senior officers who have spent many years stationed in Labasa and, he claims, have learned to manipulate the system while ignoring the concerns of legitimate taxi operators and the public.

“Some police officers are involved in these illegal activities, which should not be happening. There are dirty cops still hanging around, I humbly request the Commissioner of Police, Mr Rusiate Tudravu, on behalf of our taxi association, that reforms be carried out and that some senior officers be reviewed. These officers have close relationships with private vehicle operators who are operating illegally.”

In response, the Fiji Police Force told FBC News that members of the public and stakeholder groups are encouraged to lodge formal complaints through proper avenues.

Police also stated that the Divisional Police Commander North, SSP Kemueli Baledrokadroka, can be contacted directly should issues arise within the Northern Division.

Police say this approach is the most effective way to ensure concerns are addressed promptly and appropriately.

However, the Labasa Taxi Drivers Association maintains its position, insisting that reports and complaints have been submitted multiple times to relevant authorities, including the Police, with little to no action taken.

The association says illegal taxi operations continue in Labasa, alleging that some officers are still protecting these operators, undermining law enforcement and disadvantaging licensed drivers.

