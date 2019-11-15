Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Labasa Airport receives first flight

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 6, 2020 4:40 pm
The Labasa Airport has received its first flight this morning following the opening of the newly renovated runway.

The Labasa Airport has received its first flight this morning following the opening of the newly renovated runway.

This is part of the $3.2million Fiji Airports upgrade of outer island assets.

Northern Air Captain Rainjesh San says the upgrade was timely.

Article continues after advertisement

“There was a need for the upgrade it was more so for the apron because there was a little separation that was missing for a long time between the centre of the runway or the edge of the runway to the ATRs. The height of the aero planes was affecting the clearance and I think Fiji Airports Limited has acted in a timely manner to rescue that.”

Captain San who flew in the first flight following the upgrade says the runway is quite impressive.

The lengthening of the runway and the terminal would be the next two phases, I would like to see in the next phase, keep doing the good work that you guys are doing on the runway, keep it rolling and I think in the next few days, more aircrafts will come and it all be extremely well.”

The Labasa Airport runway upgrade cost $1.7million while work on the apron will continue through to September.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.