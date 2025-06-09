Lab shortage delays food testing

The Ministry of Health’s Food Unit continues to face significant challenges due to the lack of an accredited food testing laboratory, which impacts food safety enforcement.

They currently rely heavily on the University of the South Pacific and the Fiji Agricultural Chemistry Laboratory for testing food samples.

Head of Food Unit Taina Rauvala says the reliance also results in delays in sampling.

Head of Food Unit Taina Rauvala

She adds the Ministry’s routine sampling program involves monthly collection of food samples from high-risk areas nationwide.

“Because we need to take samples to test products to really confirm that it is not of good quality or it’s bridging the requirements under the legislation on some certain levels of chemical contaminants or microbiological.”

Rauvala says while USP is accredited, Fiji Agricultural Chemistry Laboratory is still awaiting accreditation, forcing many samples to be sent overseas.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says a lot of processes will need to be followed before a dedicated food lab can be established.

He confirms discussions are ongoing with industry stakeholders to develop a proposal.

“It has to be a whole new dimension of proposal by the food unit to convince the minister and minister to convince cabinet if we can have an investment in having our food scientist laboratory where things can be done efficiently and effectively.”

Ravunawa believes that such move is crucial to ensure timely, reliable testing that supports industry growth.

