Kuruleca stays, work with her

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Public Service Commission to appoint Selina Kuruleca and Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the teachers union does not have the power to override the decision of the Public Service Commission to appoint Selina Kuruleca as a Permanent Secretary for the Education Ministry.

Yesterday, the Minister for Education told FBC News that the teachers’ unions rejected this decision.

However, Rabuka says Radrodro had blatantly stated that he didn’t want to work with Kuruleca but wanted Rovereto Nayacalevu instead.

Article continues after advertisement

Nayacalevu is the current Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Radrodro had requested for Nayacalevu to be transferred to his Ministry but Nayacalevu preferred not to.

Rabuka says this is Radrodro’s problem and that the PSC’s constitutionally protected decision is final.

“This takes the permanent secretaries appointed and contracted by the PSC not acceptable to the Minister, that is his problem so he’s got to work with whatever he’s got there.”

These new revelations surrounding the disagreements with the appointment of the PS paint an unfavorable picture for Radrodro.

Rabuka has also clarified that the coalition parties had only agreed on Ministerial positions and did not have a specific say in the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

Meanwhile, the civil service is an apolitical body, and appointments are the mandate of the PSC in agreement with the Prime Minister.