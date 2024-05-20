Kuruleca attends World Education Forum

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca says that the future of education in Fiji relies on the effective use of technology, including artificial intelligence, to optimize learning and ensure equitable access to educational resources.

Kuruleca highlighted this during a meeting with Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland ahead of the World Education Forum, which is set to get underway today.

The Permanent Secretary says that to harness the full potential of AI in education, it is crucial to do an audit of the capabilities of AI and use these technologies responsibly and ethically.

She adds that Fiji will prioritize understanding, learning, and capacity-building to enhance its education system.

This includes training teachers at all levels and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders in the education sector.

Kuruleca expressed her keen interest in the Commonwealth AI Consortium, praising its initiatives to integrate artificial intelligence in education.