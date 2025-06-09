Koya serves as Fiji’s non-resident ambassador to Kuwait

Fiji’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya, has officially assumed his role as Fiji’s non-resident Ambassador to the State of Kuwait after presenting his Letters of Credence to Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

The ceremony marks an important step in strengthening diplomatic, economic and development ties between Fiji and Kuwait.

Ambassador Koya conveyed greetings from Fiji’s President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, and the people of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted Fiji’s interest in expanding labour mobility opportunities for Fijian workers in the region, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, security services and technical trades.

He also notes that Fiji’s readiness to work with Kuwait on trade, investment, tourism, climate-resilient infrastructure, agriculture and clean energy, noting that Fiji welcomes partnerships with both public and private organisations.

Ambassador Koya acknowledged the work of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and expressed Fiji’s interest in future collaboration.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.