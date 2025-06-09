Korovou forms first chamber of commerce

The first-ever Korovou Chamber of Commerce has officially been established today.

Newly elected President Rajendra Prasad says this marks significant progress for the town.

He stresses that the chamber’s mission is to make Korovou a better place for residents of both Korovou and Tailevu North.

Prasad reminds members that their primary responsibility is to serve the ordinary people who work hard every day to support their families.

He says the new committee will also address long-standing development issues that have been neglected for years.

One of their key goals will be to advocate for Korovou to manage its own affairs, as the town is currently administered by the Nausori Town Council.

Prasad is calling on members to unite and work with him in improving Korovou for the benefit of all.

