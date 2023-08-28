News

Kiran tells church stewards of national plights

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

August 30, 2023 11:06 am

Street dwellers.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran addressed a number of serious issues while speaking to Methodist Church Chief Stewards yesterday.

The Assistant Minister was invited to speak to church stewards at the church’s annual conference underway in Suva.

Kiran briefed the conference participants on the work undertaken with street dwellers so far, including pathways that have been developed with various government ministries and faith-based partnerships.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

She also discussed how Vanua and Lotu could play a vital role in identifying vulnerable children and women and how targeted programs could be made available to help with safety nets.

The Assistant Minister also expresses gratitude, noting that some of the Chief Stewards offered places in the church and schools run by the church in their districts to absorb those children who wish to return to school and complete their formal education.


Street dwellers.

She stresses the need for continued collaboration on determining longer-term solutions to prevent more at-risk, vulnerable children and adults from ending up on the streets.

