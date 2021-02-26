Home

News

Kings Road near Shop n Save in Tavua closed

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 2, 2021 8:45 am
[Source: Fiji Roads]

The Kings Road near Shop n Save in Tavua is currently flooded and closed to all traffic.

Tavua market vendor Sanjay Prasad says they experienced heavy rain around midnight.

Prasad says a slight shower continues in the gold mining town until this morning.

He adds the flooding of the bridge towards the end of the town will affect vendors who live between Rakiraki and Tavua from coming to the market to sell their produce.

Prasad says vendors are taking precaution should the rainy weather persist and cause further flooding.

