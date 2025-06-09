Kadavu to benefit from new infrastructure plans

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The government is boosting development in Kadavu, focusing on infrastructure, welfare, and community safety.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua led a multi-agency outreach this week, visiting Vunisea, Tavuki, Kavala, Tiliva, and Solodavui to hear community concerns.

Naivalurua said the discussions would guide a tailored development plan for Kadavu, ensuring rural and maritime communities gain essential services and upgrades.

He adds the initiative shows the government’s commitment to improving living standards and addressing barriers to growth.

Village leaders will work with officials on the next steps as the program moves toward long-term implementation.

The plan aims to deliver sustainable benefits for Kadavu’s communities.

