Juveniles charged for serious crimes

Two juveniles aged 15 years were charged for allegedly stealing over $12,000 worth of items from a school last month.

This has been highlighted by figures released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to serious crimes.

The two were charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

According to the ODPP, 46 people charged with a total of 55 counts of separate incidents in April.

The offences include murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, assault causing actual bodily harm, forgery, unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

There were 32 victims of the 55 counts of separate incidents.

The ODPP says of the 46 accused persons, five were juveniles and one was a police officer.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated burglary and theft offences.

There was one incident where four men were charged with the murder of a 61-year-old man.

The accused persons were also charged with the aggravated robbery of $10,493.20 worth of assorted items from the victim’s minimart.

One of the accused person’s was also charged for escaping lawful custody.

In another incident, a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were charged with the murder of a 65-year-old man.

A 42-year-old police was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 36-year-old de facto partner while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 26-year-old wife.

There was one incident where a 66-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 30-year-old woman, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the accused person.

A 63-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 32-year-old nephew while in another incident, a 22-year-old woman was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to her 30-year-old de facto partner.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy with a 27-year-old man was charged with the aggravated burglary and theft of $1,009 worth of assorted items from a 33-year-old man’s home.

The accused persons were also charged with serious assault for resisting arrest. A 36-year-old man was charged with the unlawful cultivation of 6.19 kilograms of cannabis sativa.