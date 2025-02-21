Judge questions inaction on court order

[File Photo: Petero Uluilakeba]

The Labasa High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the case involving Petero Uluilakeba.

He is accused of murdering a 58-year-old man in Tavuki, Taveuni, in April last year.

During his court appearance before Justice Lee James Burney this morning, it was revealed that a psychiatric evaluation is still pending despite the order being made in October last year.

Justice Burney questioned the defense counsel on why the directive had not been followed.

In response, a Legal Aid representative stated they were unaware of why the police had not carried out the order but assured the court that they will follow up on the matter.

Uluilakeba is expected to be transferred to St. Giles Hospital in Suva for the evaluation, as Labasa lacks psychiatric assessment facilities.

He remains in remand at the Vaturekuka Remand Center and will be eligible to apply for bail once the psychiatric evaluation results are available.

The case has been adjourned to April 16.

