Ju Ben wins Pacific Break 2023

Local artist Peni Roqara, known as Ju Ben, has won the Pacific Break 2023 top prize with his hit track, ‘Sema Mai’. [Source: ABC Pacific]

Ju Ben’s hit number beat a record 366 individual song entries from across the Pacific.

The Lomainasau, Tailevu native will now feature in Australia’s largest international music festival, WOMADelaide next year.

Ju Ben’s says ‘Sema Mai’ has a deep meaning behind it and speaks mainly to young individuals like him, encouraging them to have a positive mind-set.

He says his passion for music began at high school when he started writing poetry and was introduced to hip hop by a cousin.

Ju Ben cites Tupac and Redman as his musical influences.

He is also a part of VT1S, a Fijian music collective and movement, and performs regularly in the local music scene.

The judges unanimously awarded Ju Ben first place for his musicality, passion and versatility.