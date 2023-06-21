Acting SoE clarifies post-election report submission

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

The Fijian Elections Office states it has complied with the Electoral Act 2014 by tabling its report to the Electoral Commission, which is also published on its website.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa was responding to comments by FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum where he claimed that FEO and the Electoral Commission did not present its joint post-election report within six months, which needs to be tabled in Parliament and presented to the President.

In a press conference this afternoon, Mataiciwa says the Electoral Commission is unable to meet because it has only two existing members, while five other positions are vacant.

Mataiciwa clarifies she has complied with the requirements of Section 109 of the Electoral Act by tabling the FEO report to the Commission.

“Tomorrow will mark the one-week lapse of the legislative deadline in submitting the Joint Report. In light of this, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mr. Mukesh Nand has written to His Excellency the President and the Honourable Speaker of Parliament on 15 June 2023 informing them of the inability to submit the Joint Report due to the lack of quorum in the Commission.”

Mataiciwa says FEO and the Electoral Commission have no intention of breaching or not complying with the existing legal requirements.

She says given the current situation, FEO is limited by vacancies in the Electoral Commission, which has not been filled by the Constitutional Offices Commission.