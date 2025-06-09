Job security key to peace and stability

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Pacific leaders have been told that job security is the key to peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, made these remarks while opening the Pacific Regional Tripartite Conference in Nadi this morning, marking 50 years of partnership with the International Labour Organisation.

Rabuka says the meeting comes at a pivotal time as the region faces challenges from climate change, labour mobility, and human security.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister highlighted that the ILO has collaborated with Pacific Countries for five decades to enhance skills, social protection, and workplace safety.

“From skills development programs and legal reform to social protection and workplace safety, the ILO has helped strengthen our institutions and empowered tripartite collaboration among our governments, employers and workers to shape their own future.”

According to Rabuka, the ILO’s principles of equal participation are essential for developing people-centred solutions throughout the region.

He says that this forum goes beyond government officials and it is in line with ILO principles, it ensures participation, equal participation from all stakeholders, but always within the trusted tripartite forum.

The PM urged the Tripartite framework to turn dialogue into real, tangible outcomes that make a difference for our people.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener states that decent work serves as the anchor that stabilises Pacific communities.

“Today, as the Pacific faces the realities of climate change, the climate crisis, I must say, human mobility, and new economic disruptions, decent work remains the anchor that keeps communities steady while opening new opportunities for the next generation.”

A new chapter in Pacific cooperation is opening, connecting decent work to climate resilience, peace, and prosperity for the region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.