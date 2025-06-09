Job fears driving students away from Hindi

File Photo

A Fiji National University academic has raised concerns that dwindling employment opportunities linked to language studies especially in Hindi studies are discouraging youths from pursuing the language, contributing to a sharp decline in student numbers at tertiary level.

Speaking as a panelist at the National Manak Hindi Conference, Dr Subashni Kumar says the lack of clear career pathways for Hindi graduates has become one of the biggest barriers to sustaining the language in Fiji’s education system.

“Everyone wants to get a job,” she said. “When students reach Year 9 and are given options for subject selection, they often choose areas they believe will lead to better employment. This is one of the reasons many are not taking up Hindi.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar revealed that FNU has seen enrolment in Hindi courses fall from classes of 15–20 students to just three to five in recent years.

She warns that the situation is worsened by declining numbers of students taking Hindi at secondary school, which directly affects the pool of students entering tertiary programmes.

The academic notes that Hindi plays a vital role in shaping cultural identity, preserving history and strengthening intergenerational links, but acknowledged that modern pressures have shifted students’ priorities.

She urged education stakeholders to strengthen motivation for learning Hindi, saying it should not be viewed merely as a scoring subject but as a discipline closely tied to cultural identity and community heritage.

“If we want to preserve our story and our roots, we must give students a reason from the heart to study the language,”

Kumar is calling on parents, teachers and community leaders to work together to revive interest in the language and ensure future generations continue to value and study Hindi despite employment-related challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.