Jiuta prioritizes grocery sector market study

Newly appointed Chief Executive of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Senikavika Jiuta has outlined some of her priorities, which include a nationwide market study in the grocery sector.

Jiuta had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, which was focused on key regulatory and economic reform priorities.

She says the market study takes a holistic look at supply chains, distribution, and retail pricing.

The CEO also plans to scale up enforcement efforts across the country to address current limitations in personnel and resourcing.

She says that the FCCC will also be seeking closer collaborations with the Consumer Council of Fiji and municipal councils to ensure consumer rights are upheld at all levels.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the government will continue to support the FCCC’s work.

He says the government is restructuring the economy to better respond to modern challenges and to build resilience for future generations, saying that a strong partnership with institutions like the FCCC is essential to delivering on this vision.

