Japan funds $12m boost for municipal waste management

Municipal councils across the country will soon have access to modern waste management equipment following a new partnership agreement with Japan.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has signed an exchange of notes with the Japanese Government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency for more than $12 million in assistance.

The support will provide councils with a range of equipment, including dump trucks, compactor trucks, bulldozers, excavators, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, wood chippers and ride-on mowers.

Nalumisa says the assistance comes at a critical time as waste volumes continue to rise with increasing urbanisation.

“Fiji is experiencing steady urban growth, and this support couldn’t have come at a better time, as waste volumes are increasing and communities are demanding cleaner and healthier living environments.”

Nalumisa says the exchange of notes reflects the strong and trusted partnership between Fiji and Japan.

He adds the assistance is not a standalone intervention but part of a broader national vision to build a modern and efficient waste management system across the country.

The Minister says many municipal councils have been operating with aging equipment, which has affected service delivery.

He adds this highlights the need for modern machinery and has acknowledged Japan’s consistent support in the sector since 2011.

