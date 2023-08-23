Japan discharging wastewater in its own backyard: Rabuka

[Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is firm about his stance regarding the discharge of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Not only has the Prime Minister agreed with the sciences that have deemed it safe, but he also says that wrong impressions are being created.

Rabuka recently said that wastewater is to be discharged into Japan’s own backyard, 7306 km from Fiji.

Rabuka says many of his critics at the weekend appeared to be somehow connecting the wastewater discharge with the cataclysmic power of the nuclear bombs dropped in the Pacific as part of weapons testing.

The Prime Minister says that, to him, is fear-mongering.

He says it’s impossible to compare those nuclear tests with the careful discharge of treated wastewater from Fukushima, over a period of approximately 30 years.

Rabuka once again confirmed his support for a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the discharge of the wastewater met international safety standards.

Meanwhile, despite strong dissent from other countries and civil society organizations, Japan has confirmed it will start discharging the wastewater tomorrow.