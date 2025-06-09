News

Japan boost Nadave education facilities

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

September 25, 2025 4:40 pm

The Government of Japan, in collaboration with Fiji’s Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, has officially handed over newly constructed dormitories and three classrooms at the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development in Nadave.

Minister for I-taukei affairs Ifireimi Vasu says, the development, valued at over one million dollars,comes at a crucial time, providing much needed facilities to support the growing number of students at the school.

“As I have already discussed this with the ambassador that it was a timely assistant from them especially for the classroom and dormitories. We have seen the shortage of skills in Fiji and for those out there in the province to bring them out here that’s the main purpose of why Nadave is here.”

The school currently caters 164 students, with more expected to enrol this year. The new facilities are a significant boost for students and the wider community.

Vasu also highlighted the role of Nadave in addressing the country’s skills shortage and will be enrolling more students under taking practical work in the institution.

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, says the investment in Nadave was strategic, bringing education to the grassroots level.

The school is set to hold its graduation ceremony tomorrow for students who have successfully completed courses in engineering, plumbing, and other vocational programs.

